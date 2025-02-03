MONHOUSE 7 Fins Compact Oil Filled Radiator - Electric Heater with Adjustable Thermostat - Overheat Protection - Power Indicator Light - 700W - White

7 FINS - MONHOUSE is a 7 fin radiator heater that will keep your whole room warm and cozy during winter days without cranking up the central heating and also energy efficient and will keep your energy bill at check. This oil-filled radiator is energy efficient and effective at keeping you warm. The modern design will look great in any room,ideal and stylish way to heat up rooms in the home or office. Create a warm and cozy atmosphere for you and your loved ones with our oil heater. EFFICIENT HEATING & MULTIPLE SETTINGS - Incredibly 7 oil filled fins to increase surface area to volume ratio, making it an efficient solution for quickly warming up a mid-large sized room. The heater can produce as much as 700W and is energy efficient which is enough heat to warm your living room, bedroom, office, or other spaces. The warming action provides a steady heat level that makes it easy to maintain the perfect environment for any space. ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT - This oil heater radiator provides an easy operate knob for adjusting the heating power as well as operating switch with indicator light. Thermostat will help you to set and maintain your desired heat production and for maximum comfort while keeping your electricity bill to a minimum as the device will self-regulate when the desired temperature is reached, and not overheat your living space. Making a cold area nice and warm. SLIM & PORTABLE DESIGN AND QUITE OPERATION - This powerful heater has a handle for easy movement that allows you to move the heater around your home. The vertical and freestanding design can be fit neatly to your homes, offices and mid to large sized spaces. The slim design is perfect for easy storing in the corner of a room or office. As well as a quiet operation that keeps you warm without fan noise and other annoying sounds that disturbs your sleep, rest, reading and work. SAFETY MEASURES - Safety is extremely important in a heater and it has all the safety features you would want in a fan heater. It comes equipped with an overheating protection and safety thermal cut-out function to ensure it automatically shuts down when an unsafe situation happens in case the electric heater overheats. Have a peace of mind, our product has CE markings that declare that products comply with the EU's New Approach Directives and also inspected by SGS.

Adjustable Thermostat Overheat Safety Cut-Off Built In Handle

Sold by MRIAH LIMITED