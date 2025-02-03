Get Fit Bathroom Scales - Monitor Weight Loss - Digital Weighing Scale with High Precision Strain Gauge Sensor, LCD Display & Automatic On/Off - Black

Conveniently Monitor Your Weight: Manage your weight conveniently at home with the Get Fit digital weighing scale. It’s efficient, simple to operate, and produced accurate results. These digital scales are easy to use and control, allowing you to easily plan your daily diet, and prevent weight gain or too much weight loss as you regularly monitor your body weight. Having a weighing scale at home is essential - Get Fit allows you to improve your daily diet and live happily and healthily. Fitness Partner: This bodyweight scale gives you accurate measurements so you can monitor your daily weight changes. Regular weight measurement helps you control your weight and manage your overall health. People who weigh themselves on a daily basis develop a sense of awareness about their weight. They notice when there is a slight increase in weight, and can take appropriate action. This allows you to plan your dietary habits in advance, as well as to adjust your workout plan, if necessary. Highly Accurate Digital Scale: The Get Fit digital bathroom scale includes the following features: Step-on technology eliminates the need to turn on a switch before use for an instant weight readout as soon as you step on the scale. Automatic on/off, auto-zero. Equipped with high precision strain gauge sensor and auto-calibration balanced design, ensuring remarkable accuracy (±0.1g/0.2lb). Get Fit scales provide accurate results more often than any other bathroom scale on the market. Easy to Read Display: Each scale is made of an ultra-strong tempered glass platform (6mm) that is impact-resistant glass scale with a high-visibility blue backlight LCD digital display, ideal for day and night use. The Get Fit bathroom scale measures 29 x 29 cm and displays weight up to 396 lbs. (in 0.1lb increments). You can easily change the unit - just Press "UNIT" to select the desired unit in weighing mode. It also features overload safety protection for peace of mind with every use. Energy Saving Auto On/Off: When you forget to turn off your weighing scales, it drains the battery and costs you a fortune in batteries. With the Get Fit bathroom weighing scale’s Auto-Off function, you don’t need to turn the weighing scale on or off when you wish to use it. Save energy and have longer-lasting battery life with these weighing scales, powered by 2x1.5V AAA batteries. It is also equipped with an overload indicator that helps protect against crushed load cells due to overload.

High Precision Sensors Easy to read large screen Display Capacity:180kg/400lb with Anti-slip safety pads

Sold by MRIAH LIMITED