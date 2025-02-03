Get Fit Smart Bathroom Scales - Monitor Weight Loss Digital Body Weighing Scale, Connect to iOS/Android via Bluetooth with APP, LCD Display, Auto On/Off - White

Smart Sync App: Get Fit smart body weight scales provide everything you require from a device in our digital era. This smart scale tracks your measurements on your smartphone devices. Sync your Apple iPhone or Android device via Bluetooth to gain a comprehensive understanding of your body composition and well-being. View 13 body composition analyses within the app. Simply download the user-friendly and visually appealing Fitday or Onfit application on the App Store or Google Play Store. 13 Essential Body Composition Metrics: The best smart scales are designed to help you stay on track, whether you want to achieve fitness goals, maintain your current form, or gain insight into your body. Get Fit uses Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology to monitor 13 important body data: Body Weight, BMI, Body Fat Percentage, Body Hydration, Skeletal Muscle, Fat-free Body Weight, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Protein, Basal Metabolism, Metabolic Age, Subcutaneous Fat, and Visceral Fat. A Highly Accurate Digital Scale: Equipped with high precision sensor and auto-calibration, the Get Fit scales ensure remarkable accuracy (±0.1g/0.2lb), powered by 2 pcs 1.5V AAA batteries. Choose from 3 measurement units: st / kg / lb with a maximum capacity of 180kg/400lb.?mm thick, high-quality hard glass plate, sized 28 cm by 28 cm and high-visibility backlight LCD digital display is ideal for daytime and night time use. The auto-Off/On saves energy and ensures a longer-lasting battery life. Smart Auto-connection: Get Fit knows that you do not always carry your phone, and so their Bluetooth scale is more powerful, intelligent, and convenient with a Bluetooth connection. There is no need to carry your phone when weighing, since the Get Fit body weight scale can upload your data to your phone. That means the next time you open your Fitday or Onfit App, your composition data will sync to the app once it is connected. It works anytime, even if you don’t have your phone to hand. Multiple User Profiles: The Get Fit smartphone app allows for unlimited user accounts, each holding up to 24 profiles. This gives every family member a clear shot on the health information so they can set goals, save historical data, and track daily, weekly, and monthly progress. Use guest mode for a non-recorded check-in or baby mode to monitor the weight of a baby. Share your goal of management of weight and other data with your friends, and you can complete data interaction with one click.

4 Electrodes With BIA Technology, Tempered Glass Easy to read large screen Display

Sold by MRIAH LIMITED