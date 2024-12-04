MONHOUSE 7 Fins Compact Oil Filled Radiator - Electric Heater with Adjustable Thermostat - Overheat Protection - Power Indicator Light - 700W - Black

11 FINS - MONHOUSE has a performance power rating up to 2500W and an 11 fin radiator heater that will keep your whole room warm and cozy during winter days without cranking up the central heating and also energy efficient without worrying about huge energy bills. Create a warm and cozy atmosphere for you and your loved ones with our oil heater, which comes equipped with the latest convection heat technology. Ideal and stylish way to heat up rooms in the home or office. ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT & PROGRAMMABLE TIMER FUNCTION - This oil heater radiator provides an easy operate knob for adjusting the heating power as well as operating switch with indicator light. Thermostat is used to set and maintain your desired heat production and for maximum comfort while keeping your electricity bill to a minimum. As well as a programmable timer function that helps you to set up a time after which the radiator will turn off automatically. LED CONTROL PANEL AND SMART REMOTE CONTROL - 2 Control Ways: with an easy to operate control panel and remote control. This heater features a LED display that is easy to read,it includes control buttons for Power, Heat Setting, Temperature and a Timer. The LED display gives sharp and modern looks to the heater which makes it a more advanced look. As well as remote control for easy access without having to get up from your bed. Very easy to use. MULTIPLE SETTINGS - It is equipped with multiple settings such as adjustable thermostat control and programmable timer function You have more than enough control in terms of setting the temperature which allows users to control heat production precisely which helps in saving energy costs as the device will regulate itself when the desired temperature is reached. As well as a programmable timer function that helps you to set up a time after which the radiator will turn off automatically. SAFETY FEATURES - It has three advanced safety features that combine to create a safe user-experience. It has a safety tip-over switch, overheat protection, and automatic safety thermal cut-off to ensure it automatically shuts down when an unsafe situation happens in case the electric heater overheats. Safely operate the heater with peace of mind as our product has CE markings that declare that we comply with the EU's requirements and also inspected by SGS.

Wireless Remote Control Adjustable Thermostat Wrap Around Cord Storage

