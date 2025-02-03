MONHOUSE Heat Powered Stove Fan - 4 Aluminum Alloy Blades - Eco Friendly Log Burner Fan with Overheat Protection - Silent & Efficient Heat Distribution

Yes, You Need A Stove Fan: To get the most out of your wood-burning stove, you need good air circulation. Our heat-powered fan will maintain adequate airflow to distribute heat evenly throughout the room. It is also environmentally friendly because it increases the efficiency of your wood-burning stove without requiring additional fuel. Moreover, heat-powered stove fans can heat the room faster and it will eventually warm the room and remove the cold pockets from around the living room. Upgrade Your Stove Fan: Invest in a MONHOUSE fan stove to solve your wood stove's heat distribution problem! The heat generated by the wood stoves with the upgraded fan stove accessory will keep the entire house warm without leaving any frost pockets while reducing the fuel consumption by the wood stove. Our fan with 4 blades works better to warm up a room compared to a fan with 2 - 3 winged blades. It has been tested widely in fireplaces, wooden stoves, gas hobs, log burners, and more. Heat-Powered: The built-in thermoelectric generator enables the fan to generate its own power and operate independently. As it is driven by the heat produced by the stove, you won't have to pay any additional money for your electricity bill. Our stove fan has 4 powerful blades, and it will start to rotate automatically as soon as the temperature on the stove begins to rise above 50°C for a more efficient start. It generates a nice, warm heat quickly and helps your stoves run more efficiently. Quiet Operation: The best stove fans not only make the most of the heat produced by your log burner - but they are also super quiet. If you are the type of person who enjoys sleeping in the living room, you will love the low-noise feature of this stove fan. Not only does this feature ensure that you won't be disturbed during your sleep, but it also provides you with an atmosphere that is quiet. Put an end to the annoying sound of noisy self-powered fans because stove fans shouldn’t be noisy. Install In A Minute: This stove fan fits on top of any stove or log wood burner and requires no professional installation. Simply place your fan at the top of your log fire and enjoy a warmer room, as your fan will circulate warm air using the heat from your log-burning stove. Our wood stove fans can be placed on a smooth and flat surface near the back of a wood stove. The fan should be positioned behind the stove and to the side of the stovepipe, with the flue protruding through the top.

Heat Powered Quiet Operation Operates Automatically between 50°C and 350°C

Sold by MRIAH LIMITED