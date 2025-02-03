MONHOUSE Pocket Sprung Pillow - Sleeping Pillow - Bed Pillow - Orthopedic Pillow - Body Pillow - Bounce Back Guarantee - Relieves Head, Neck Pain - White

The Comfort You Crave: MONHOUSE Spring Pillows are made of pure cotton fabric that supports and moulds to the cervical contour of your head, neck, and shoulders. Filled with 50 individual pocket springs wrapped in supersoft spiral fibre filling, it offers firm support. It’s a flexible and supportive pillow that will keep your head and neck comfortable throughout the night and will help relieve neck and back pain. Perfect even if you are a side sleeper, back sleeper, or stomach sleeper. Breathable and Soft: The soft, skin-friendly cover is made of 100% pure cotton with 4D spacer mesh fabric on the outside. Inside, you’ll find 50 individual pocket springs encased with foam, as well as super 7D silk wadded on the inside to provide the most comfortable sleeping experience. The air flows freely between the springs for better ventilation that wicks moisture away so you can stay cool and dry throughout the night while helping regulate your body temperature. Stay cool all night! Hypoallergenic & Dust Mite Resistant: Get a good night’s sleep with a MONHOUSE spring pillow without risking an allergy attack or compromising your health, and wake up refreshed! This spring pillow doesn't contain any toxic ingredients (like methane chloride or PBDE) and provides a protective barrier against mould, dust mites, and other bacteria. Similarly, it’s also beneficial for those who suffer from asthma allergies. This assures you and your family are using a healthy and safe product. Aids Your Pressure Points: The MONHOUSE Spring Pillow’s 50 pocket springs individually react to the weight and movement of your head to correct spinal alignment and keep you feeling supported and comfortable. Never worry about coils poking out while you’re sleeping. The resilient and durable coil springs are deep within the supersoft spiral hollow fibre filling of the pillow, so don’t worry about a stiff or uncomfortable feeling. Each pillow is finished with fine stitching and reinforced seams. Perfect Standard Size: Choosing the right pillow for your comfort and long-term durability is almost as important as your mattress choice. Its 68 x 42 x 16 cm is a perfect fit for everything from children’s beds to larger-bodied sleepers, ideal for all standard beds and pillowcases. The MONHOUSE Spring Pillow is a great size without compromising the comfort of a larger pillow. Share this goodness with your family and friends and let them experience comfort of a MONHOUSE pocket spring pillow.

Single Pillow - 68 x 42 cm High Density Pure Cotton 4D Breathable Sides

Sold by MRIAH LIMITED