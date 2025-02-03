Ceramic Dark Forest Oil Burner

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Never leave a burning candle unattended. Burn candles out of reach of children & pets. Do not move whilst lit or if wax is molten. Place on a flat, level, heat-resistant surface away from other sources of heat & out of draughts.

Never leave a burning candle unattended. Burn candles out of reach of children & pets. Do not move whilst lit or if wax is molten. Place on a flat, level, heat-resistant surface away from other sources of heat & out of draughts.

The perfect scenting accessory for making any home smell absolutely enchanting, this black oil burner features a stunning dark forest design complete with colourful illustrations of flora and fauna, brought to life under the glow of the moon and stars. Practical and stylish, this piece is sure to attract many admiring glances and compliments from friends and family in the home. Recommended to use with fragrance oil diluted with water. Use a standard tealight candle.

The perfect scenting accessory for making any home smell absolutely enchanting, this black oil burner features a stunning dark forest design complete with colourful illustrations of flora and fauna, brought to life under the glow of the moon and stars. Practical and stylish, this piece is sure to attract many admiring glances and compliments from friends and family in the home. Recommended to use with fragrance oil diluted with water. Use a standard tealight candle.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.