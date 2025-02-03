Lorina Sweet Iron Roller Link Tom Thumb - Silver - 5in

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Sweet iron and copper to improve the horses mouthing and softness. Gives poll pressure to help the horse break at the poll and give the rider more control. Copper rings often help the horse to settle more in their mouth and lessen the effect of the middle link on the tongue.

