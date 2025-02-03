Trixie Flea & Dust Dog Comb

Flea Comb, Dust Comb, Lice Comb for Dogs.

This flea comb for dogs safely diagnoses fleas and lice in the fur. You can also brush the pests out with this very fine comb.

Also features metal teeth.

Key Features:

For discovery of fleas and lice

With rounded teeth for gentle coat care

Plastic handle with non-slip rubber grip

Measurements: 21 cm