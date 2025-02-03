Marketplace.
image 1 of Rio Smile White Advanced Blue-Light Teeth Whitening

Rio Smile White Advanced Blue-Light Teeth Whitening

No ratings yet

Write a review

£40.00

£40.00/each

Sold and sent by The Dezac Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Rio Smile White Advanced Blue-Light Teeth Whitening
For a brighter whiter smile use the very latest advanced whitening gel and blue light activation technologyWhiten your teeth in just 15 minutes in the comfort of your own homeNo expense and inconvenient visits to a dentist.Quick, simple and easy to useAdvanced blue light technologyTreatment time 15 minutesEnough gel for 20 treatments16 Bright Blue LED LightsUSB power supplyThe Rio Smile White Advanced Blue-Light Teeth Whitening for a brighter whiter smile uses the very latest advanced whitening gel and blue light activation technology to gently lift and clear stains caused by coffee, tea, smoking, wine, food colouring or ageing.Studies have shown that people with whiter teeth are perceived as being younger, healthier and more successful. Now you can whiten your teeth in just 15 minutes with this latest easy to use technology in the comfort of your own home and without the expense and inconvenience of visiting a dentist.No batteries required, simply plug into a USB output or any smart phone – now that’s something to smile about!
Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here