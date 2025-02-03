Metcalfe Parish Church Card Kit

This is the return of a previously popular kit. Now redesigned it is more sturdy in construction with a lot more inner strengthening work and detailing. The kit also includes laser cut components such as the finely detailed stonework around the larger windows, and gates to fit into the new-style lychgate. Measurements: - Length: 268mm - Width: 151mm Looking for something to stick this kit together with- We recommend Deluxe Materials Roket Card Glue.

Card construction kit for OO gauge model railways Pre coloured (glue not included) Compatible with Hornby and other OO scale brands

