Marketplace.
Metcalfe Parish Church Card Kit

Metcalfe Parish Church Card Kit

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.15

£16.15/each

Sold and sent by Gaugemaster

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Metcalfe Parish Church Card Kit
This is the return of a previously popular kit. Now redesigned it is more sturdy in construction with a lot more inner strengthening work and detailing. The kit also includes laser cut components such as the finely detailed stonework around the larger windows, and gates to fit into the new-style lychgate.Measurements:- Length: 268mm- Width: 151mmLooking for something to stick this kit together with- We recommend Deluxe Materials Roket Card Glue.
Card construction kit for OO gauge model railwaysPre coloured (glue not included)Compatible with Hornby and other OO scale brands
Sold by Gaugemaster (GAUGEMASTER CONTROLS LIMITED)

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here