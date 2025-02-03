PURE XPRO Kayak 3.0

The Pure4Fun XPRO Kayak 3.0 is very suitable for paddling with 2 people on a lake or calm water. The kayak has three separate air chambers; one in the floor and two in the hull. If one of the air chambers punctures, the kayak can safely reach the shore with two full air chambers. The Pure4Fun Kayak XPRO 3.0 dimensions are 342 x 76 x 32 cm. Maximum load of 180 kg Including, grab rope, fast inflation/deflation valve, 1 x aluminium kayak paddle, a pump and 2 inflatable seats.

