PURE XPRO Kayak 2.0

The inflatable kayak is made of strong vinyl, making it very sturdy and durable. It is ideal for trips on calm lakes and rivers. This kayak is equipped with two adjustable inflatable seats with backrests to offer optimal comfort. The Pure4Fun Kayak XPRO 2.0 dimensions are 308 x 91 x 51 cm. Maximum load of 180 kg. Including, a grab rope, fast inflation/deflation valve, 1 x aluminium kayak paddle, a pump and 2 inflatable seats.

Durable Construction - Made from strong vinyl, ensuring sturdiness and long-lasting use. Ideal for Calm Waters - Perfect for trips on calm lakes and rivers, offering a smooth kayaking experience. Comfortable Seating - Equipped with two adjustable inflatable seats with backrests for optimal comfort during your adventures. Spacious Design - Generous dimensions of 308 x 91 x 51 cm, providing ample room for two passengers and gear. Complete Kayak Set - Includes grab rope, fast inflation/deflation valve, aluminium kayak paddle, pump, and two inflatable seats for a ready-to-use setup.

Sold by Brand Fusion International LTD