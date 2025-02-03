Pure4Fun Xplorer Kayak

The PURE Xplorer is suitable for 1-2 people (Maximum Load: 160kg/23.6 stone). This inflatable Kayak has strong double layered PVC material, making it extremely durable and fun for anyone to use. It also comes with a repair patch for your convenience. The set includes an aluminium paddle with inflatable seats for extra comfort. Inflated Length: 325cm. Depth: 53 CM Height: 325 CM Width: 81 CM The PURE Xplorer Kayak is a convenient and lightweight inflatable that is easy to inflate/deflate and pack away when not in use. It is great for use in lakes, rivers, swimming pools, or the sea. Make the most of your time in the water with the addition of these fun inflatable kayaks The Kayaks are a convenient lightweight inflatable which are easy to inflate and deflate to pack away when not in use Inflated Length: 325cm *not suitable for children under six years of age*

COMPLETE SET INCLUDED - The Kayak set includes an aluminium paddle & a repair kit, with inflatable seats for that extra comfort. LIGHTWEIGHT & RAPID INFLATION/DEFLATION - The Inflatable Kayak is suitable for 1-2 people (Maximum Load: 160kg) STRONG DOUBLE LAYERED PVC - The PURE Inflatable Kayak has a strong double layered PVC material, being extremely durable & fun for anyone. A repair patch is also included for your convenience ULTIMATE FUN & RELAXATION - Perfect for the outdoor adventurists, who enjoy spending their time being active in the water The inflatable kayaks are excellent for having an adventure on lakes, rivers, swimming pools, or the sea.

Sold by Brand Fusion International LTD