Mini Putting Mirror (8cm)

The Pure2Improve Mini Putting Mirror is the ultimate friend of thousands of great and not-so-great putters. The training aid is perfect for checking all parts of your putting alignment and setup. Check your eyes, shoulders, putter face and more. Improves putting accuracy and consistency. The Mini Putting Mirror allows for adjusting the shoulder alignment and keeping the eyes over the ball, you will be able to see if your putter aligned square on the mirror is on your intended line. The Mini Putting Mirror provides many benefits to users such as, aids with your alignment and setup, improves putting accuracy and improves consistency. By using Putting Mirrors it creates the illusion of space and also maximises room lighting for better visibility. The Mini Putting Mirror measures across 8cm and is conveniently portable for use at home, in the garden or the practice green.

