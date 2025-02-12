Microsoft PN7-00013 Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 - Red PN7-00014

Mouse out of the house Use this wireless mouse just about anywhere, even on a rough park bench or your living room carpet. It uses Microsoft BlueTrack Technology* for greater accuracy no matter where you're working. And with wireless connectivity and long battery life, it’s perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Compact design for high portability "Clutter-free and reliable experience utilising the Bluetooth 4.0 technology" "Microsoft BlueTrack technology gives you precise control on virtually any surface"

Sold by Five Tech Limited. (Fivetech Limited)