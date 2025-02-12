Marketplace.
image 1 of Microsoft PN7-00013 Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 - Red PN7-00014

Microsoft PN7-00013 Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 - Red PN7-00014

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Five Tech Limited.

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Microsoft PN7-00013 Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 - Red PN7-00014
Mouse out of the houseUse this wireless mouse just about anywhere, even on a rough park bench or your living room carpet. It uses Microsoft BlueTrack Technology* for greater accuracy no matter where you're working. And with wireless connectivity and long battery life, it’s perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle.
Compact design for high portability"Clutter-free and reliable experience utilising the Bluetooth 4.0 technology""Microsoft BlueTrack technology gives you precise control on virtually any surface"
Sold by Five Tech Limited. (Fivetech Limited)

View all Laptops & Computing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here