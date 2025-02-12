Microsoft Modern Ocean Plastic Bluetooth Mouse - White I38-000-OCEAN

The Ocean Plastic Mouse is a small step forward in Microsoft's sustainability journey. The shell of this eco-friendly mouse is made with 20% recycled ocean plastic, a breakthrough in materials technology that begins with the removal of plastic waste from oceans and waterways.Recycled ocean plastic is made from plastic waste that is recovered from oceans and waterways, cleaned, and processed into recyclable plastic resin pellets. These recycled pellets are blended in during the materials development process that makes the shell of the Ocean Plastic Mouse.

Sustainable material innovation. Recycled ocean plastic is made from plastic waste that is directly recovered from oceans and waterways, cleaned and processed for reuse. "100% recyclable packaging. Eco friendly and created without single-use plastics. Ready to be reused or recycled." "True wireless freedom—connects to your Windows laptop via Bluetooth 5.0 LE."

