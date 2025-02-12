Geo GeoPad 220 - 12.1" 2K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop GE353

GeoPad 220

12.1 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop & Tablet in Mango Orange

Add a splash of colour to your workspace with the vibrant and versatile GeoPad 220 Windows 11 tablet, with a 12.1-inch 2k (2160 x 1440 pixel) touchscreen that delivers crystal clear visuals anywhere, anytime.

Work, study or play with GeoPad 220 scribble or make notes on-screen with the included pen, supporting Windows Ink, catch up on your emails on the move with the included keyboard or just relax and enjoy a movie on the stunning 1440p display.

Take your time

With a 10.5-hour battery life, GeoPad ensures youve got the time you need to get things done, at home, at work or travelling.

Make connections

GeoPad 220 offers fast, reliable wireless technology, with dual band 802.11ac. That means Wi-Fi with less interference that is more reliable than ever before.

Bluetooth 5.0 is also built-in for connecting your wireless accessories and other devices.

Windows 11 S

GeoPad 220 is built to help you breeze through daily tasks, browsing and email from anywhere, and comes with Windows 11 S, bringing you closer to the things you love.