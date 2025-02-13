Marketplace.
HP 17-CN0104NA Laptop (17.3") Full HD Intel Pentium Silver N5030 4 GB 128 GB SSD Wi-Fi 5 Windows 11 Home Black - 894M3EA#ABU

The HP 17-cn0104na is your go-to laptop for everyday computing. Powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, it offers reliable performance for multitasking and daily use. The large 17.3" Full HD display ensures a comfortable viewing experience. Ideal for students and home users, this laptop combines practicality and performance in a sleek design.
Brand : HPDisplay Type : Full HDIntel Pentium SilverRAM Memory Installed : 4 GBStorage Type : SSD (Solid State Drive)
