Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse Right-handed USB Wired - Shadow Black NGX-00014

Wired for serious work & play The new Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse builds on a timeless classic to give you an upgraded, work and gaming-ready mouse with greater speed, responsiveness, precision and durability. Sleek and modern outsitde, gaming ready inside The Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse has exceptional tracking and the firm scroll wheel that fans love about our timeless wired mouse designs. Tracking is now even faster and more precise for intensive tasks and gaming. Your mouse, your way Quickly and efficiently complete your most intensive tasks with three customisable* buttons. Plug in the fast, wired USB connector and immediately get into your flow.

"Work and gaming-ready take, fan-favourite wired mouse design, with an upgraded PixArt tracking sensor, more responsive buttons and distinctive details" "Quickly and efficiently complete demanding tasks with two customizable thumb buttons and a middle click"

Sold by Five Tech Limited. (Fivetech Limited)