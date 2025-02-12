Geo GeoPad 110 - 10.1" Touchscreen Laptop Intel Celeron N4020 4GB RAM 128GB SSD Windows 11 - GE354

GeoPad 110

10.1 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop & Tablet in RED

Carry fun and functionality wherever you go with the GeoPad 110 Windows 11 tablet. Vibrant and versatile with a 10-inch FHD (1920 x 1200 pixel) touchscreen display, GeoPad will brighten any workspace with its colourful keyboard.

Work, study or play with GeoPad 110 scribble or make notes on-screen with the included pen, catch up on your emails on the move with the included keyboard or just chill and watch a movie in crystal clear Full HD.

Take your time

With a 10.5-hour battery life, GeoPad ensures youve got the time you need to get things done, at home, at work or travelling.

Make connections

GeoPad 110 offers fast, reliable wireless technology, with dual band 802.11ac. That means Wi-Fi with less interference that is more reliable than ever before.

Bluetooth 5.0 is also built-in for connecting your wireless accessories and other devices.