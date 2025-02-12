Microsoft KTF-00002 Modern Bluetooth Mouse - Black KTF-000-MODERN-BLACK

Thin and light The Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse offers precise navigation and does not take up as much space as a bulky traditional mouse. Cursive and comfortable scrolling With wheel, for an exceptional scrolling experience. The smooth, sculpted shape fits comfortably in the hand and offers comfort when you work for many hours in a row.

" Light, portable, ergonomic mouse is ideal for precise navigation on the go" " No cords or dongle - connects wirelessly to your Surface viz Bluetooth" " Works on virtually any surface thanks to BlueTrack technology"

Sold by Five Tech Limited. (Fivetech Limited)