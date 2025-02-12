Microsoft Arc Mouse Wireless Bluetooth Sage Green - ELG-00052 ELG-000-ARC-SAGE

Microsoft Arc Wireless Mouse Slim, light and the perfect travel companion Ultra-slim and lightweight, Microsoft Arc Mouse goes anywhere without the weight or bulk of traditional mice. Just snap it flat for easy transportation and storage. Innovative design The design has been optimised for comfortable, intuitive and natural use. Simply the snap the mouse into its arc position to turn it on, and snap it flat to turn it off. System requirements: Microsoft Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Elegant design for natural handling

Sold by Five Tech Limited. (Fivetech Limited)