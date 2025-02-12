Marketplace.
HP 15s-fq5030na Laptop 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD Intel Core i7-1255U 8 GB DDR4-SDRAM 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home in S mode Silver

With its light and portable design, the HP 15s-fq5030na is easy to carry wherever you go. The micro-edge, flicker-free screen ensures a comfortable viewing experience. Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, this laptop effortlessly manages everyday tasks. Stay connected and productive all day long with its impressive battery life and HP Fast Charge technology. Equipped to handle everything from casual browsing to complex spreadsheets, the HP 15s-fq5030nas Intel Core i7 processor ensures smooth and efficient performance. Enjoy crystal-clear visuals with Intel Iris Graphics, and benefit from the speed and storage capacity of a 512GB SSD paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Delight in vibrant visuals on the 15.6 Full HD display, offering a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The flicker-free, anti-glare screen reduces eye strain, making it ideal for extended use. Dual front-facing speakers enhance your audio experience, providing rich, immersive sound.
Brand : HPDisplay Type : Full HDIntel Core i7 12th Gen.RAM Memory Installed : 8 GBStorage Type : SSD (Solid State Drive)
