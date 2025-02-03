Marketplace.
DELL Latitude 5350 Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 13.3" Business Laptop

DELL Latitude 5350 Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 13.3" Business Laptop

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Five Tech Limited.

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

DELL Latitude 5350 Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 13.3" Business Laptop
ProSupport PlusGet anytime priority access to expert support with AI-driven predictive analytics and Accidental Damage Service to protect against drops, spills, surges and more.ProSupportGet 24x7 proactive, automated support and onsite service when you need it with Dell ProSupport. Let our team give you back valuable time so you can take care of business.Stay Secure, Be ProductiveOrganisations report a 58% drop in security incidents with Windows 11 Pro devices.Windows 11 Pro devices help you simplify your workday and improve productivity. Switch seamlessly between locations.Blaze through your to-do list with AI-powered multitasking, features to get organised in a snap, and performance to speed demanding workloads to completion 42% faster on average.
Precise workingAttractive designLong-life
Sold by Five Tech Limited. (Fivetech Limited)

View all Laptops & Computing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here