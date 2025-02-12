Lenovo V15 Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 512GB SSD 15.6" Laptop 83A100H9UK

Make the everyday easier When there's a lot to do, let Windows 11 help you get it done. Easier to be productive With a clean design, easy navigation, and new smart features, Windows 11 helps you better organize whats on your screen. Easier to create New touch gestures.Advanced voice navigation and typing.Digital pen input.Windows 11 offers more ways to get things done faster, easier, and with style. Easier to search The clean new design makes it much easier to search and find. Plus, new smart features anticipate your needs to help you get things done. Open for business Tired of entry-level laptops that lack the tools you need to run a business? The Lenovo V15 Gen 4 laptop is both feature-packed and value-priced. Youll enjoy powerful Intel processing, battery-efficient Intel integrated graphics, and a conveniently sized, 15.6 display that gives a great workspace. Theres plenty of memory to accelerate tasks and abundant storage for your files. Plus, its offered in colours that fit any office environment: black with a special texture on two sides or grey with a special finish on two sides. Connected & secure Whether youre laptop shopping for just yourself or an entire IT team, the Lenovo V15 Gen 4 laptop is built for business. High-speed data connectivity is easy with available WiFi 6 support and a full-function USB-C port. The keyboard features multiple hotkey shortcuts, including one for Lenovo SMB Services. Multiple ThinkShield security features are included for data protection and peace of mind. You also get tools to help you communicate in todays business world, including Lenovo Smart Appearance software with special camera effects for improved video calls and virtual business meetingseven blurring your background for privacy. Norton 360 Deluxe Includes a Free Norton 360 Deluxe Subscription In today's digital age, cybersecurity is more important than ever. Norton 360 Deluxe provides powerful protection for your devices with: Real-Time Threat Protection Dark Web Monitoring PC Cloud Backup SafeCam for PC Secure VPN Password Manager Smart Firewall for PC Parental Control

Brand : Lenovo Display Type : Full HD Intel Core i5 13th Gen. RAM Memory Installed : 8 GB Storage Type : SSD (Solid State Drive)

