Lenovo V17 Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD 17.3" Laptop 83A20000UK


All-day productivity, made easyAs well as plenty of storage and memory, the Lenovo V17 Gen 4 laptop has a full range of connectivity features, including USB-C and WiFi 6 support. Its stereo speakers come with Dolby Audio and it has an FHD display. This laptop is also very easy to set up, manage, and secure.Key PointPowerful processors & impressive graphicsEngaging display, immersive audioSeamless WiFi & wide array of ports, including USB-C & HDMIWebcam privacy shutter & optional fingerprint reader for securityIdeal for all-day productivity, wherever you need itEasy to set up, manage, & secure
Brand : LenovoDisplay Type : Full HDIntel Core i5 13th Gen.RAM Memory Installed : 8 GBStorage Type : SSD (Solid State Drive)
