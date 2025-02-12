Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic 5-Button Scroll Wheel Wireless Mouse BlueTrack - Black 22B-000-ERGO-BLACK

Experience unparalleled comfort and efficiency with the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Wireless Mouse, designed to elevate your productivity and streamline your workspace. This sleek, black mouse features advanced BlueTrack technology, ensuring precise tracking on virtually any surface, from your desk to your living room couch.

The ergonomic design provides optimal support for your hand and wrist, reducing strain and promoting a more natural posture during extended use. With its 5 customizable buttons and smooth scroll wheel, you can navigate through documents, apps, and web pages with ease and tailor your mouse's functionality to suit your workflow.

Bluetooth connectivity eliminates the need for a USB receiver, freeing up valuable ports and reducing cable clutter. Enjoy a reliable, wireless connection with up to 33 feet of range, so you can work comfortably from anywhere in the room.

Built for durability and efficiency, the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse combines style with performance, making it an ideal choice for professionals and casual users alike. Upgrade your computing experience with a tool that adapts to your needs and enhances your productivity.