MSI Ventus 2x Black GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC Ada Lovelace Graphics Card RTX 4060 VENTUS 2X BLACK 8G OC

Game, stream, create. The GeForce RTX 4060 lets you take on the latest games and apps with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. Experience immersive, AI-accelerated gaming with ray tracing and DLSS 3, and supercharge your creative process and productivity with NVIDIA Studio. VENTUS brings a fundamentally solid experience to users looking for a performance graphics card. A sharp-looking updated design with TORX FAN 4.0 lets VENTUS breeze through any task. Two fans on a huge heatsink ensures a cool and quiet experience. TORX FAN 4.0 is built on teamwork, with pairs of fan blades bound together with a linked outer ring design that focuses airflow into the Dual-Fan cooling system. Zero Frozr: The fans completely stop when temperatures are relatively low, eliminating all noise. The reinforcing backplate features a flow-through design that provides additional ventilation. Two fans on a huge heatsink ensures a cool and quiet experience. TORX FAN 4.0 is built on teamwork, with pairs of fan blades bound together with a linked outer ring design that focuses airflow into the Dual-Fan cooling system. Zero Frozr: The fans completely stop when temperatures are relatively low, eliminating all noise. The reinforcing backplate features a flow-through design that provides additional ventilation.

Precise working Attractive design Long-life

