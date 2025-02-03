Marketplace.
Pro Rider JR1 Green Junior Package Set Ages 5-8
Introducing the Pro Rider JR1 Junior Package Set, perfect for kids aged 5 to 8 ready to explore the exciting world of golf! This lightweight and comfortable stand bag includes four durable clubs: a driver, two irons, and a putter, all made from hardwearing graphite.Designed for easy carrying, the bag features a padded double shoulder strap and a convenient rubber hand strap. With a 5.5â€ top and graphite-friendly 4-way divider, organizing clubs is effortless. Storage is ample, thanks to a mesh bottle holder and three zip pockets. The durable stand base ensures longevity, and a rain cover keeps everything protected during bad weather.The oversized 16Â° driver promotes a higher launch angle for extra distance, while the sleek iron design offers excellent playability. The mid-sized mallet putter features a stylish face insert and alignment aid for confident putting.Available in blue or green, the JR1 Junior Package Set combines fun and functionality, making it an ideal choice for young golfers. Plus, with a 1-year warranty, you can feel confident as your child develops their skills!
Suitable for ages between 5 to 8 yearsLightweight and comfortable stand bagIncludes 4 durable clubs (x1 driver, x2 irons, and x1 putter)Manufactured from hardwearing graphiteIncludes x1 driver head cover to keep your club protectedStand bag is equipped with plenty of storage pocketsBag stand base has been designed using hardwearing materials for longevityRain cover included to keep your junior set protected during bad weather
