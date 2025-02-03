Marketplace.
Lithium 18-Hole Electric Golf Trolley Black

£399.99

The Pro Rider 18-Hole Electric Golf Trolley is designed to give you an edge on the course. Its powerful 200W motor tackles slopes up to 30 degrees with ease. Powered by a long-lasting 14.4v 16Ah lithium battery, it's 40% lighter than lead-acid models, weighing just 11kg with the battery.The trolley features a nine-speed control dial, pre-set distance options (10m, 20m, or 30m), and a speed memory function for added convenience. It folds easily with a one-lever mechanism, and its puncture-proof, airless tires provide excellent traction.An accessory pack worth over £100, including a phone holder, umbrella holder, and rain cover, is included, backed by a 1-year warranty. Lightweight, durable, and feature-packed, this trolley helps you focus on your game.
Features a 200W motor which will tackle even the steepest of slopes on the course, up to a gradient of 30 degrees.The 14.4v 16Ah lithium battery has a life span that is up to five times longer than a traditional lead-acid batteryAt 11kg including battery, the trolley is super lightweightEasy-to-use handlebar display shows battery level and speed setting.Nine-speed control dial, along with a pre-set distance function which allows you to send your trolley forward by 10m, 20m or 30m.One-lever folding mechanism for ease of transportation.Airless tyres with rubberised tread for improved grip on damp surfaces.
