Lithium 18-Hole Electric Golf Trolley Black

The Pro Rider 18-Hole Electric Golf Trolley is designed to give you an edge on the course. Its powerful 200W motor tackles slopes up to 30 degrees with ease. Powered by a long-lasting 14.4v 16Ah lithium battery, it's 40% lighter than lead-acid models, weighing just 11kg with the battery. The trolley features a nine-speed control dial, pre-set distance options (10m, 20m, or 30m), and a speed memory function for added convenience. It folds easily with a one-lever mechanism, and its puncture-proof, airless tires provide excellent traction. An accessory pack worth over £100, including a phone holder, umbrella holder, and rain cover, is included, backed by a 1-year warranty. Lightweight, durable, and feature-packed, this trolley helps you focus on your game.

