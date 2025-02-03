Pro Rider 36 Hole Lead Acid Electric Golf Trolley Black

The Pro Rider 36 Hole Electric Golf Trolley is a premium, feature-packed option for both amateur and professional golfers. It combines power, convenience, and flexibility to help you focus on your game without being weighed down by your equipment. The Pro Rider 36 Hole Electric Golf Trolley not only makes carrying your equipment easy with its powerful motor, but its features like the pre-set distance function and speed memory offer a personalized experience. The versatility for both left- and right-handed users adds to its universal appeal. This golf trolley is a practical, durable, and high-tech solution for anyone serious about improving their golfing experience.

Powerful 200W motor: Designed to tackle gradients up to 30 degrees, making it ideal for hilly courses. 12v 36Ah lead-acid battery: Provides enough power to last for up to 36 holes without the need for recharging. Handlebar display: Shows battery level and speed settings for ease of use. Nine-speed control & distance function: The speed can be finely tuned with nine settings, while the pre-set distance function lets you send the trolley 10m, 20m, or 30m ahead. Lightweight aluminium frame: Weighing only 9.1kg without the battery, the trolley is easy to transport and manoeuvre. Airless tyres: Designed with a rubberized tread for better grip on damp surfaces. Accessory station: Includes umbrella, scorecard, and phone holders, plus a rain cover and carry bag (worth £100) for added value.

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)