HOMCOM Irregular Full Length Mirror with Velvet Frame 160 x 50cm Red

Discover a fresh perspective with the full body mirror from HOMCOM. At 160 x 50cm, this arch mirror offers head-to-toe reflections, suitable as a bedroom mirror or a full length wall mirror in your dressing area. Its unique wavy, cloud-like design on the arch mirror with a velvet-feel frame turns any room into a stylish haven, while the shatter-proof glass ensures safety and clarity.

This standing mirror offers a generous 160 x 50cm Equipped with high-definition glass Use this tall mirror as a floor mirror

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD