PawHut Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Cats with Sisal Rope Cover, Large Base

Unleash your cat's inner tiger with the PawHut Cat Scratching Post! This adorable scratcher, designed with cute eyes and playful hands containing paper with noise, captures your kitty's attention and meets their clawing urges. The robust base, enrobed in sisal and plush, offers a delightful mix of textures for endless scratching fun, suitable for keeping your indoor cat engaged and furniture safe. ● Allows cats to scratch, maintaining healthy claws; ● Adorable design with eyes and hands; ● Loud paper inside hands captures cats' interest; ● Sisal-wrapped for robust scratching; ● Large base for stable building; ● Plush-covered top and bottom for added comfort; ● Assembly required; ● Colour: Green; ● Material: Particleboard, Polyester, Sisal; ● Overall Dimensions: Φ39.5 x 63Hcm; ● Item Label: D30-830V00GN;

Unique design: This kitten scratching post with a pair of cute eyes and hands with rattling paper inside, that make a sound when scratching to attract the cat's attention. Save your furniture: This cat scratch post for indoor cats wrapped with robust sisal allows your cat to scratch and stretch, helping to keep their claws sharp and healthy and protect your furniture. Robust build: The large base is built to be stable, let them scratch to their heart's content without worrying about the corner cat scratcher tipping over.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD