Go Smooth Electric Foot File Hard Skin Remover with Vacuum Action

Banish Dry Skin, Reveal Freshness with our Go Smooth Electric Foot File Enjoy mess-free hard skin removal with the innovative built in vacuum that collects the dry dead skin. Gentle enough for daily use, allowing for regular maintenance of soft, smooth feet. Includes three interchangeable heads to customise your experience Offers a generous 80-minute run time for multiple, uninterrupted uses on a single charge Conveniently USB rechargeable, ensuring easy power-ups IPX6 Water Resistant - Safe to clean under running water. LED display includes battery level indicator for a clear view of battery life remaining Tackle the toughest cracked heels and stubborn hard skin with this innovative electric foot file, featuring a unique vacuum action that captures skin shavings as you go, ensuring a no-mess, no-fuss experience. With the option to switch between regular, coarse, or fine heads, the Go Smooth foot file adapts to your skin's needs, providing a tailored approach to foot care. Its efficient USB rechargeability offers convenience, while an extended 80-minute run time ensures you can handle even the most extensive dry skin feet issues while on the go or travelling. This electric foot file is designed with your comfort in mind. It's gentle enough for daily use, allowing you to maintain soft and smooth feet without any discomfort. Whether it's a light touch-up or more intensive exfoliation, this foot file offers versatility without compromising on safety. Featuring three interchangeable heads, you have the flexibility to choose the level of exfoliation that best suits your needs. Whether you're addressing rough patches or simply maintaining your foot's softness, you have the right tool at your disposal Innovative and practical, it features a built-in vacuum system that not only effectively removes dead skin but also keeps your surroundings clean. Say goodbye to messy cleanups after your foot care routine. Enjoy the benefits of beautifully exfoliated skin without the hassle

Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd