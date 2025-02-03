Marketplace.
image 1 of UV Nail Extensions

UV Nail Extensions

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by The Dezac Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

UV Nail Extensions
Create strong, beautiful nails which last and last with UV Nail ExtensionsCreate very strong, natural looking nail extensions while your natural nails grow freely underneath.Can be used without extension tips to create a strong protective layer, promoting longer and more durable nails that won’t split or peeWith the right maintenance and aftercare, UV Gel nails extensions can last for months and months15W UV lamp for nails extensionsEverything you need to create your first full set of UV Gel nail extensionsStep-by-step DVD includedRio UV Nails Extensions uses specially formulated UV gel which reacts with UV light to create very strong, natural looking nail extensions, while your natural nails grow freely underneath.Rio’s UV gel and UV nail lamp can be used without extension tips to create a strong protective layer, promoting longer and more durable nails that won’t split or peel.The high gloss finish also prolongs the life of the polish for less chipping, so with the right maintenance and aftercare, UV Nails Extensions can last for months and months.A step-by-step DVD is included which will show you everything you need to know to carry out salon-style treatments at home from the preparation stage to application, removal and aftercare advice.
Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd

View all Manicure & Pedicure

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here