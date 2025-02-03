60 Second Spa Pedi Hard Skin Remover Electric Foot File

All you need for beautiful, baby-soft feet Removes calluses and hard skin from feet in seconds Softens and smooths for salon-standard results USB rechargeable 60 minutes of use when fully charged Three interchangeable heads (gentle, medium and coarse) Callus remover with the dust absorption function to reduce the drop of line particles 3 removable heads for easy clean: grit #60, #80, #100 2 speed settings:2000RPM with red indicator / 2500RPM with green indicator. With 800mAh Li-ion battery 2 hours charging,60 mins working Washable head Chamber equipped for callus scrap collecting With Micro-USB charging cord Buff away dry skin and calluses in seconds, to reveal smooth, velvet-soft feet with the 60 Second Spa Pedi. The powerful yet compact electric foot file is ergonomically designed to be easily held in the palm of your hand, allowing you to quickly and effectively buff away dry, hard, cracked and calloused skin – for feet you’ll want to show off. It includes a choice of three interchangable heads (gentle, medium and coarse) for hard dry skin removal, as well as two different speed settings. Its unique domed head is also perfect for easily following the contours of the foot. An ingenious dust-absorption function has been specially built-in to hoover up the dry skin as it goes along. It is simple to charge the travel-friendly device via USB.

Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd