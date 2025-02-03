24 LED Makeup Mirror with mini removable 10X Magnifying Mirror

Give your dressing table Hollywood-style with the 24 LED Makeup Mirror with mini removable 10X Magnifying Mirror Equipped with 24 individual LED lights, the makeup mirror can be brightened for a crystal-clear reflection, or dimmed to give a softer ambiance. 1x and 10x magnifying mirror (compact mirror) 24 illuminating LED lights 180° swivel design Touch sensitive switch Dimmable switch Integrated storage tray Battery operated Equipped with 24 individual LED lights, the makeup mirror can be brightened for a crystal-clear reflection, or dimmed to give a softer ambiance. It features a mini removable magnifying mirror that can be fixed to any surface and with 10x magnification is perfect for ultimate precision when applying makeup, contact lens, shaping eyebrows or shaving.

