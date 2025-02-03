Lift Plus 60 Second Face Lift

Tone, lift and rejuvenate your face with Lift Plus 60 Second Face Lift from Rio – the beauty specialists. As we age, our facial muscles lose tone and wrinkles become more defined. Lift Plus features two treatments to tone, lift and rejuvenate the face. Gentle muscle toning The Faradic Treatment practised in beauty salons for over 40 years, offers gentle muscle toning to help tighten and tone sagging features in short 60 second treatments using EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation). EMS gently contracts and relaxes facial muscles to help tone, lift and tighten and the stimulation also increases local circulation, bringing more oxygen to the skin cells and removing toxins more rapidly. There are four treatment programmes; Firming, Extended Firming, Tap Toning and Infusion. The first three programmes are faradic and the last, galvanic, with each programme offering a different benefit to your beauty regime. Combat the appearance of fine lines The Galvanic Treatment uses small micro currents to carry the active ingredients for skin repair and rejuvenation deep into the skin, known as Galvanic Infusion or Iontophoresis, infusing collagen and retinol to help further combat the appearance of frown lines, crow's feet and marionette lines. Your skin will feel instantly refreshed and rejuvenated. Advanced faradic technology Retinol infusion 60 second treatment timer LCD Digital Display

Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd