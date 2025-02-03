Facial Sauna Skincare with Steam Inhaler

Rio Facial Sauna With Steam Inhaler offers all the benefits of a spa steam treatment at home.

Facial Sauna uses steam to open up the pores, helping to remove impurities and deeply cleanse the skin

Improved Circulation: The warmth of the steam boosts blood flow to your face, resulting in a healthy, glowing complexion.

Enhanced Skincare Product Absorption: Open pores mean better penetration of your favourite serums and moisturizers.

Relaxation: Let's not forget the mental benefits! A facial sauna session is the perfect opportunity to unwind and destress.

2 adjustable steam levels

Steam inhaler attachment helping provide instant relief from sinus congestion.

Essential Oil vaporiser

Handy measuring cup

For that luxurious spa feel and aromatherapy experience at home, aromatherapy oils can be added for a soothing and clearing treatment.