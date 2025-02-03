Deluxe Foldaway Foot Spa Bath

A luxurious foot spa and treatment. Rejuvenate and refresh tired soles Reflexology rollers that target key pressure points, gentle vibrations that soothe away the day's stresses, and hydro-jets that provide a relaxing massage﻿. Six reflexology roller massagers help rejuvenate and refresh tired feet. Hydro-jet bubbles provide a gentle extra indulgence to your massage experience. Powerful 500W heater: heats-up and maintains water temperature. Multi-temperature heat settings (42°C, 44°C, 46°C) ensuring optimal comfort for your soak. Remote-control operation provides convenience and ease of use. Pumice stone pedicure. tool. Space-saving collapsible design allows for easy storage. Treat your feet and lower legs to a spa-like experience right at home. This deluxe foot spa offers a full suite of features to rejuvenate and refresh tired soles, including reflexology rollers that target key pressure points, gentle vibrations that soothe away the day's stresses, and hydro-jets that provide a relaxing massage. Customise your session with three different heat settings to keep the water at your desired temperature, enhanced by calming Hydro-Jets for ultimate relaxation. The included pumice stone tool is perfect for exfoliating, and the anti-splash shield ensures a clean and tranquil environment. Convenience is key with a detachable remote control, allowing you to adjust settings without interrupting your comfort. And when your relaxation time is over, the spa folds flat for easy storage.

Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd