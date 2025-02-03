Facial Sauna Skincare Spa with Steam Inhaler

Experience the luxury of a salon-worthy facial treatment in the comfort of your home with the Facial Sauna Spa The facial sauna spa releases steam charged and enriched with negative ions to deeply cleanse blocked pores, releasing congestion and leaving skin looking clearer, deeply hydrated and feeling smoother. Full face treatment Steam inhaler attachment to relieve sinus congestion and allergies Adjustable steam levels and negative ion setting LCD display and digital treatment timer 50ml water capacity Rapid heat up PCT heater Use with essential oils for aromatherapy benefits The facial sauna spa releases steam charged and enriched with negative ions to deeply cleanse blocked pores, releasing congestion and leaving skin looking clearer, deeply hydrated and feeling smoother. Simply add water and a little essential oil to recreate an indulgent deep skin cleansing and reviving spa experience. The treatment also includes an interchangeable steam inhaler to ease sinuses and help improve allergy symptoms to boost your overall feeling of wellbeing.

Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd