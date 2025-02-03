Premium Hair Removal Hard Wax Beads (750g) -100% Vegan

Premium Hair Removal Hard Wax Beads are suitable for all hair types and body areas, making waxing quick and easy. This new high performance bead wax is ultra-flexible and multidirectional making it suitable for the shortest of hairs and intimate bikini waxing. The premium formula also gives a unique low temperature application and fast setting for quick efficient hair removal. Gentle on the skin, tough on hairs. Enjoy silky smooth skin for weeks 750g Stripless Waxing - no waxing strips required. 100% Vegan Made in the UK. Available in Rose, Honey and Green Tea.

Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd