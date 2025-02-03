Panasonic Micro HiFi System with Bluetooth SC-HC200EBK

The HC200 sports a slim design, yet delivers pure and clear sound with minimum distortion. It lets you enjoy not only CD and radio, but also various other music media via Bluetooth. In spite of its reasonable price, the HC200 will bring a new music experience to your life. Whether you enjoy listening to more traditional music sources such as your CD collection or radio broadcasts, this flexible HiFi system also embraces the latest in music streaming services too via Bluetooth. Just download the free Panasonic music streaming app to control and stream all the content you love from your favourite music subscription services. The compact and slender case is home to the latest sound technology. The 2ch digital amplifier represents the centrepiece which delivers a clear and dynamic sound without distortions. The HC200 will fit your lifestyle and enhance it with great sound. The simple yet elegant design blends perfectly with any room interior from traditional to contemporary.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)