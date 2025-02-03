Panasonic Slim Compact HiFi System SC-HC302EBK

No matter how you like to listen to your music, this Panasonic Hi-Fi system has got you covered. The stylish unit pumps out 20 Watts of audio power, so every tune will be crisp and clear. Whether you're into cheesy 80s disco or old-school hip-hop, the built-in CD player will let you play every classic in your collection. It's rocking both DAB and FM radio too, so you can tune into hundreds of stations to find some new favourites. Plus, thanks to Bluetooth technology, you can download your latest discoveries onto your phone and stream them directly to the system.

