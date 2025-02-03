Warmies Microwaveable Warm Hugs Puppies

Warmies Warm Hugs are a smaller version of the beloved heatable soft toy, offering soothing warmth and comfort in a compact size. Made from soft plush fabric, they are perfect for relieving aches and pains or simply providing a cozy, super cuddly companions. Gently scented with relaxing lavender, Warmies Warm Hugs promote calm and relaxation. Heat in them in the microwave for warming comfort, or chill in them in the freezer for cooling relief. Their perfectly sized design makes them ideal for both kids and adults, delivering all the benefits of soothing warmth in a super cuddly, portable package.

Pair of Puppies Microwaveable Soft Toys Scented with French Lavender Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)