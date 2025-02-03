Pig Jumbo Cord Toy

Bring a touch of fun to your dog's playtime with our Pig Jumbo Cord Dog Toy! This playful toy features a combination of durable cord material and a sturdy rope, perfect for tugging and fetching. With a built-in squeaker, it adds an extra element of excitement that will keep your dog engaged for hours. Designed for interactive play or snuggling, this charming pig toy is sure to become a favourite in your pet’s collection!

Sold by House of Paws (The House of Paws Limited)