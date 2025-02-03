Marketplace.
Treat Jar

Treat Jar

No ratings yet

Write a review

£26.99

£26.99/each

Sold and sent by House of Paws

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Treat Jar
Keep your dog treats fresh and accessible with our charming Round Treat Jar. Featuring a delightful bone-shaped handle, this cream-coloured jar adds a playful touch to your pet's storage. The front of the jar showcases "Dog Treats," making it easy to spot. Designed to keep opened packets of treats fresh, this jar is both functional and stylish, ensuring your furry friend always has their favourite snacks on hand. Perfect for any pet-loving home!
Sold by House of Paws (The House of Paws Limited)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here