Treat Jar

Keep your dog treats fresh and accessible with our charming Round Treat Jar. Featuring a delightful bone-shaped handle, this cream-coloured jar adds a playful touch to your pet's storage. The front of the jar showcases "Dog Treats," making it easy to spot. Designed to keep opened packets of treats fresh, this jar is both functional and stylish, ensuring your furry friend always has their favourite snacks on hand. Perfect for any pet-loving home!

Sold by House of Paws (The House of Paws Limited)