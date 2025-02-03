Warmies Microwaveable Large Plush Football

Warmies is the beloved heatable soft toy, offering soothing warmth and comfort. Made from soft plush fabric, it’s perfect for relieving aches and pains or simply providing a cozy, super cuddly companion. Gently scented with relaxing lavender, Warmies Cushies promotes calm and relaxation. Heat in the microwave for warming comfort, or chill in the freezer for cooling relief. Its perfectly sized design makes it ideal for both kids and adults, delivering all the benefits of soothing warmth in a super cuddly package. Please note: It is normal for the product to feel damp for the first few uses due to the natural moisture content of the filling material. This will cease after the first few uses. You can place a piece of paper kitchen towel onto the microwave plate and heat as normal for the first few used if required.

Microwaveable plush toy Soothes, Warms and Comforts Scented with French Lavender Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief Suitable for all ages

Ingredients

Treated Millet, Hint of dried French Lavender flowers

Number of uses

Reheatable

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)