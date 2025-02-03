Warmies Microwaveable Marshmallow Sloth Soft Toy 13"

Warmies heatable soft toy offers soothing warmth and comfort, perfect for relieving aches and pains.

Made from soft plush fabric, its super cuddly and gently scented with relaxing lavender for a calming effect.

Simply heat it in the microwave for warming comfort or chill in the freezer for cooling relief.

Perfectly weighted for a positive sensory experience, this versatile toy provides a cozy, therapeutic hug that helps reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Warmies is your go-to for warmth, comfort, and a super cuddly sensory experience.

Ideal for all ages but must only be used under careful adult supervision.

Heat

Simply place the entire product in the microwave for the recommended time. Warm to soothe,relieve aches and pains.

Cooling

Simply place the entire product within a grip seal freezer bag and place in the freezer for 2-3 hours. Cold temperatures ease bruises and sprains.